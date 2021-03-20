Left Menu

Medix Global to Host a Digital Health Innovation Challenge in India Focused on Disruptive Local Start-ups

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:48 IST
Medix Global is inviting applications for the inaugural edition of its Digital Health Innovation Challenge India to engage with health tech start-ups developing innovative digital health applications that make a real difference in people's lives Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Medix Global, a leading global provider of innovative and digital health & medical management solutions has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of its Digital Health Innovation Challenge aimed at Indian healthcare start-ups.

Through the platform, Medix intends to connect with health tech start-ups who are developing innovative digital health applications that increase accessibility to care, reduce unwarranted healthcare variations, democratise healthcare and advance sustainability of the healthcare eco­system in India while making a real difference in people's lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO, Medix Global said, “Building impactful and scalable digital health solutions requires more than just technology but also the application of medical operational capabilities and know-how pertaining to the intricacies of healthcare provision and dynamics between the Payers, Providers and Patients. At Medix, we have been pioneering and advancing remote and digital care solutions for over 15 years and are very excited with what we are seeing in India.

As a tech driven nation, alongside to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of India’s National Digital Health Mission aimed at leveraging digital solutions to provide access to the country’s 1.4 billion population, it is clear that the Indian health care sector is set to revolutionise. The Indian Health Tech industry by itself is expected to reach 5 billion USD in 2023 and the opportunities are vast. India post COVID will surely hold a leadership role in the global healthcare landscape.

Leveraging on Medix' expertise, strategic network and unique operational ecosystem which services healthcare consumers worldwide, we seek to identify the brightest ideas and disruptive innovations, spur growth and collaborate with innovators who are contributing to the evolution of conventional healthcare provision and consumption.” The four themes identified for the event are digital health management solutions (powered by data analytics, AI & machine learning), remote health management services, health IT applications and platforms providing consumer engagement for better medical outcomes.

The platform is an opportunity for aspiring start-ups to share their story with the Medix Group as potential investors and strategic partners, and to explore synergies with Medix and other local and global players.

With registrations now open, interested applicants can register by filling out the application form on the following link – https://www.medix-startups.com/. The last date for submitting entries will be March 30, 2021.

The entries will then be evaluated by a prestigious panel of jury members. The ten teams shortlisted will have the chance to present their solutions in a virtual event which will be hosted on 29 April, 2021.

The jury members comprise of eminent business leaders, CEOs, renowned innovators, entrepreneurs and academics including: • Mrs. Sigal Atzmon, CEO, Medix Global • Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & Past President, FICCI • Mr. Shrijeet Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer & Head Group Services, Aditya Bilra Group • Mrs. Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network • Mr. Naveen Tahilyani, CEO, Tata-AIA Life • Mr. Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO at Centre of Excellence for IoT & AI, NASSCOM • Mr. Rajit Mehta, CEO, Antara Senior Living • Mr. Rohit Bhayana, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners • Mr. Ajay Nanavati, Chairman, Quantum Advisors • Adv. Anat Bernstein- Reich, Managing Director, A&G Partners • Dr. YaronDaniely, Partner & Head of aMoon Alpha, aMoon Ventures • Prof. Mukul Gupta, Marketing Professor • Prof. David Zeltser, Medical Director, Medix Global To know more about Medix’ Digital Health Innovation Challenge, please visit https://www.medix-startups.com/ About Medix Established in 2006, Medix is a global & leading provider of innovative, high quality, digital and remote medical management solutions. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Mumbai and Tel Aviv; Medix serves millions of customers spread in over 90 countries. As a Shared Value company, Medix services offer its clients, primarily global health & life insurers, financial groups, large corporate and governmental institutions, significant added values in the world of healthcare, helping them to transform their approach from being just health payers to become real health players.

