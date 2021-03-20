Left Menu

Shatabdi fire probe: Rly mulls severe penalty for smoking in trains if it leads to property damage

The railways is set to get cracking against those found smoking in trains and is mulling severe penalties, even arrest, for damaging public property after an initial probe in the recent fire in a coach of the Shatabdi Express, a senior official said on Saturday.Officials in the know said that the initial report has found that cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets which were filled with soiled tissue paper.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:54 IST
Shatabdi fire probe: Rly mulls severe penalty for smoking in trains if it leads to property damage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The railways is set to get cracking against those found smoking in trains and is mulling severe penalties, even arrest, for damaging public property after an initial probe in the recent fire in a coach of the Shatabdi Express, a senior official said on Saturday.

Officials in the know said that the initial report has found that cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets which were filled with soiled tissue paper. This led to a fire in the S5 coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special. The incident happened on March 13 near Raiwala in Uttarakhand. Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs 100. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a meeting with Railway Board members and general managers of zones asked them to take proactive steps towards sensitising passengers against smoking in trains and also urged that erring passengers need to be deterred from causing risks to others by smoking in trains. ''The railways will crackdown on smoking in trains. The fire most likely started in one of the toilets and initial investigations revealed that the fire was in all probability caused by simmering cigarettes/ beedi thrown in the dustbin. The continuous air flow in a fast moving train would have fanned it.

''We are contemplating severe penalties. In some cases, even arrests can be made for causing damage to public railway property and risking the lives of others to deter irresponsible and errant persons,'' a senior officer said. The official refused to come on record as the investigation into the incident is still underway.

The fire, the officer said was so damaging that the interior of the toilet was completely charred and the floor was cracked.

Officers said that a passenger has also provided a written statement to the four- member probe team stating that the smoke detector in coach went off when the fire started.

''A bigger tragedy was averted by the swift response of the train crew as the coach was detached soon. ''But we can't let the guard down. So much effort has been made to prevent such incidents. Irresponsible passengers can not be allowed to risk the lives of others,'' DJ Narain, Spokesperson, Railways, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs snap losing streak with stunning comeback in Wellington

The Waikato Chiefs secured their first win in 12 matches after staging a stunning second-half comeback to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 35-29 in the battle of the Super Rugby Aotearoa strugglers on Saturday. The Chiefs trailed 26-7 at half...

'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, earns Rs 2.82 crores on opening day

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film Mumbai Saga minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the collection of the film low and said that the business of the movie ...

BJP biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the biggest extortionist in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapor...

Lanka says no deaths from COVID vaccinations

There have been no deaths in Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday, rejecting reports that three people died from blood clots after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.The minister for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021