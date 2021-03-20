Crompton Greaves to see growth by 10 to 15 per cent annually

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, the market leader in ceiling fans segment in Tamil Nadu, will continue to witness an annual growth of 10 to 15 per cent this fiscal also, a top company official said.

With its most significant range of ceiling fans Crompton Highspeed fans called ''Adhi Vega Katrin Mannan,'' Crompton Highspeed is celebrating 20 plus years of being a stronghold in Tamil Nadu.

This summer will prove that the company continued to be number one choice of customers.

The company has sold one crore fans nationally for the last 4 years in the market, making it the largest selling model, thereby, cementing its position as the most preferred choice of air comfort for every household in Tamil Nadu, where it has sold 30 to 33 per cent.

''Crompton Highspeed has been the established No 1 Fan brand in the Tamil Nadu market holding a 20+ year legacy in understanding the consumer needs and blending it with the core properties of our products, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Vice President Rangarajan Sriram told reporters here.

It is not just the rotation of the blades but also the ultimate volume and speed of air delivered to the person that leads to the resulting comfort and coolness and Crompton Highspeed Fans focuses on more than just the high RPM of a fan (Rotation Per Minute) emphasises on CMM (Cubic Metres per Minute), he said.

The fan has a high RPM of 370 as well as a high Air Delivery of 230 CMM, offering a much superior performance than any other fan, he added.

On the market share in Tamil Nadu, Sriram said out of the 10 standard fans sold, Crompton sells five, establishing a 50 per cent share.

The product is available across the market of Tamil Nadu through various trade outlets as well as e-commerce platforms of Amazon and Flipkart, Sriram added.

