PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:35 IST
Noted inadvertent error in subscriber info given to TRAI for Jan, revised data filed: Voda Idea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) admitted it has found an ''inadvertent error'' in the subscriber data for January 2021 reported to TRAI, and has now corrected and submitted revised information to the regulator.

The statement by the company comes after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) subscriber data for January 2021 showed VIL's mobile net additions at 1.7 million, with a spike in UP (West) circle.

In a clarification posted on company website, VIL said: ''We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January '21 submitted to TRAI in regular course.'' ''We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI,'' it added.

While the company did not divulge details of the error, market watchers said the fault appeared to be in the subscriber numbers for UP (West), where customer net additions were reported at 3.7 million users for January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

