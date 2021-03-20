Rlys' guidelines for security of women: Database of offenders, prevent downloading of porn

As part of the railways, new guidelines to prevent crimes against women RPF officials have been asked to get details of such incidents for the last five years, create a database of criminals operating on railway premises, and also ensure that the free wifi available at stations is not used to download porn.

The order issued by DG RPF Arun Kumar has also asked that abandoned structures in platforms and yards, abandoned quarters, buildings at isolated places which remain unguarded or unattended should be demolished immediately. Till such time that they are demolished, they should be regularly checked as part of the beat of on-duty staff, especially during night time or period when the presence of people is minimal. ''All the Post Commanders (PC) should get details of the incidents of crime against women, including rape, reported during last five years and should analyze data thoroughly. ''The reasons for such offenses, gaps in security procedure, failures of security apparatus, modus operandi of criminals involved, vulnerable section of women, places, duration day, month and year, status of investigation/prosecution of past cases, arrest made, whereabouts of criminals and their associates etc. should be carefully examined in coordination with counterparts of Government Railway Police/Local Police, Station staff and NGOs,'' it said. It also said that the person should get photographs of criminals involved in such crimes and create a database that may be accessed through CCTNS/ICJS and state police digital databases.

''The railways is providing free Internet services to the passengers. It should be ensured in coordination with the service providers that the porn sites are not accessible through this service,'' the order said. Based on the data analysis, the DG has said that an action plan must be drawn out and it should be classified as ''short term and long term plan''. The short-term plan should be implemented immediately from the existing resources on priority, without any delay, and it will include keeping a watch on suspects, regular visits to vulnerable spots by duty officers and staff during their rounds, he said in the order. The long term plan will include improvement of basic infrastructure, CCTV, and other aspects of security which may take a reasonable time, ''should be chased with concerned authorities on regular basis and till such time it is completed, focus should be kept on temporary minor works that can be effective in improving the situation, which may be worked out and got implemented with bare minimum expenditure or with available resources'', the order states. The order also asks officials to keep a close lookout on the ladies coach and have escorts at platforms when the train is arriving or departing stations. It also suggested sensitizing both staff and passengers.

