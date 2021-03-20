Fire breaks out in apartment in central Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in an apartment in central Delhi's Motia Khan area on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Fire officials received information about the blaze at 12.40 pm, they said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has brought under control. No one was injured in the incident, a senior fire official said. Police said the fire broke out in a duplex flat in in the apartment and all the residents have been evacuated and are safe. The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit. The exact cause will be ascertained after we get the report from the fire department, they added.

