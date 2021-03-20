Left Menu

20 states complete ease of doing biz reforms

Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.Therefore, the government of India had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to States who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business, the Ministry added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:40 IST
20 states complete ease of doing biz reforms
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

As many as 20 states have successfully completed ease of doing business reforms, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

States completing the reforms are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

"The number of States who have successfully completed the 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms has reached to 20. Five more states namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura have completed the 'Ease of Doing Business" reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these 20 States to raise additional financial resources of Rs 39,521 crore through Open Market Borrowings.

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.

Therefore, the government of India had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to States who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business, the Ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Music festival to celebrate inclusivity

In an attempt to highlight the importance of community and celebrate inclusiveness, a music festival on Sunday will offer a day-long experience of Hindustani classical, sufi, folk, and qawwali music at the Sunder Nursery here. Presented by ...

Golf-Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

American Wesley Bryan was in no mood to let mud or water prevent him from completing the sixth hole at the Honda Classic on Friday, as he ditched his shoes and trousers to play himself out of a sticky situation in the second round. A waywar...

PM Modi thinks of himself as Tagore, Vivekananda, would name India after himself: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers himself to be Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda and would name India after himself. Addressing a public meeting in Khejuri, Bane...

Modi rakes up toolkit row, claims Congress backing those trying to finish Assam tea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that are out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy the tea industry.Addressing an election rally in this Upper Assam town, a day after Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021