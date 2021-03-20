Left Menu

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu launches book "Bringing Governments and People Closer"

The book "Bringing Governments and People Closer" A development practitioner's prescription was launched through virtual mode on March 20th, 2021 by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:40 IST
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu launches book "Bringing Governments and People Closer"
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launching the book Bringing Governments and People Closer. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The book "Bringing Governments and People Closer" A development practitioner's prescription was launched through virtual mode on March 20th, 2021 by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. The book was authored by Dr M Ramachandran, IAS (Retd), Chancellor, The ICFAI University, Dehradun The ICFAI Group has facilitated the book launch ceremony.

The chief guest, Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in his address lauded the author for his commendable work of bringing out such an excellent book. He also underlined that the author with his rich experience as a distinguished civil servant in various capacities has rightly portrayed the need to bring governments closer to people and illustrated various ways through which the objective can be accomplished. He has also expressed that, "Bringing the government and people closer is the need of the hour and specified that it is a timely reminder for introspection."

The Vice President observed democratic governments should always be closer to the people and felt that the "Gap is huge between intent & implementation and policy and practices." Hassle-free system and efficient delivery mechanisms are very important in order to narrow the gaps. "Good governance means good living for the People and improved quality of life and ease of living. Since today is World Happiness Day," he mentioned.

"Governance should help in increasing every citizen's Happiness Quotient," he added. He invited youngsters and the student population to study the impact of COVID in the villages of India. He mentioned that rural India was relatively unaffected because of open spaces and the circulation of clean air, whereas Western countries were affected more because of closed spaces. Good governance means good health and open-mindedness.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu complimented the author Dr M Ramachandran, IAS (Retd), Chancellor, The ICFAI University, Dehradun for writing this book which is relevant in today's day and age sharing his field experiences. "This is his 10th book and in this, he specifically focused on the larger governance issues. He further stated that in this book he emphasized on the problems a common man is facing in dealing with Government offices in getting documents, certificates, benefits of govt. schemes, clearances etc and various ways to deal with these issues," said Ramachandran, author, in his opening remarks.

Distinguished guests TK Arun, Editor, The Economic Times and Vinod Rai, former CAG and Rishi Seth, Publisher, Copal Publishing House also spoke on this occasion. Dr Ramachandran belongs to 1972 batch of UP Cadre, served for thirty-eight years before retiring in 2010. He served in various positions including that of the District Magistrate and Collector, Rae Bareli. He rose to be the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and was Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India.

Post-retirement, he is active in the urban sector and governance areas. He was associated with various national level endeavours in the capacity of Chairperson of the Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation, Chairman of the National Urban Transport Awards Committee, Chancellor of ICFAI University, Dehradun and Advisor on the Green Buildings rating system. Many IAS, IPS Officers, eminent academicians, student fraternity and entrepreneurs attended this event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

