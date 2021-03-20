Left Menu

GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to Delhi

GoAir was also the first airline to operate morning flights to-and-from Srinagar.The first night flight from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era and GoAir is proud to provide maximum connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:03 IST
GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir has become the first airline in the country to operate night services from Srinagar with the launch of a daily flight to Delhi on Friday, the airline said. Going forward, GoAir will operate a scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 8:30 pm every day, a release said on Saturday. GoAir was also the first airline to operate morning flights to-and-from Srinagar.

The first night flight from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era and GoAir is proud to provide maximum connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, it said. GoAir is keen to provide freedom to customers to plan their travel and provide day-return connectivity to major airports like Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, said the release. ''It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate the first-ever night flight from Srinagar to Delhi as a salute to the spirit of Srinagar. GoAir is also strengthening the network across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region by enhancing their daily flights to-and-from Srinagar," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir. The Mumbai-based airline operates flights across 39 destinations – 29 domestic and 10 international.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentaryAn 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals tellin...

Delhi court closes defamation case against Somnath Bharti after complainant accepts his apology

A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge.The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed the ca...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Atlanta shooting suspects church decries killings as wicked betrayalThe Baptist church where the suspect in this weeks Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on F...

Despite disengagement talks with India, China's intentions at LAC are questionable, says report

China in May 2021 fundamentally altered the Line of Actual Control LAC on the ground by shifting the LAC and preventing Indian patrolling on territory previously controlled by India. The latest disengagement talk between China and India is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021