Left Menu

Student biotech startup gets $10-million project from UAE

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:42 IST
Student biotech startup gets $10-million project from UAE

A student biotech startup has bagged an investment of USD 10 million from UAE-based TCN International Commerce L.L.C for its project 'AlgaeSeaweed Technology' under the brand B-lite Cookies.

Fostered under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC) scheme of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the startup's product was showcased in the GITEX 2020 international conference held in Dubai, a press release from KSUM said on Saturday.

The student startup was part of the international startup delegation led by KSUM.

Zaara Biotech, which focuses on research in energy and food crisis using micro-algae, got the funding for its research and development, production, distribution and marketing under TCN International Commerce to reach the global arena.

Najeeb Bin Haneef, founder-CEO of Zaara Biotech, and Dr Mohamed Shafi Abdulla, Chairman and Managing Director, TCN International Commerce L.L.C, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard in Sharjah on Saturday.

Dr George Ninan, Principal Scientist, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-CIFT (Central Institute of Fisheries Technology), Kochi; Tapan Rayaguru, CEO, KSUM; and Dr Nixon Kuruvila, Principal, Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology, Thrissur; among others, were present on the occasion.

Zaara Biotech was founded by Haneef when he was a biotechnology engineering student of Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology in 2016.

The biotech startup, which was incubated in Sahrdaya Technology Business Incubator (Sahrdaya TBI), has collaboration with ICAR-CIFT and it has helped the company to become Indias first algal-seaweed food product designer.

The team of Zaara had set up a 'Mushroom Hub' during its first year on the campus before foraying into the entrepreneurial venture.

By designing photobioreactors using micro-algae, the biotech startup has taken great leaps in bringing India to the forefront of bioengineering.

Their work has got them laurels from India and abroad, the release said.

TCN International Commerce has its presence in multiple sectors such as IT, business process management, trading, healthcare, education, FMCG, construction and engineering, defence, critical service providers, aviation, and oil and gas.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and ...

Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down.Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, On having mild symptoms of COVID-19. I had myself tested and I am...

EPFO net new enrolments grows 27.79 pc to 13.36 lakh in Jan

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment am...

Soccer-Saints march into FA Cup semis with 3-0 win at Bournemouth

Southamptons Nathan Redmond scored twice and fellow winger Moussa Djenepo bagged another in a 3-0 win over south-coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for only the second time in 18 seasons.Mali in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021