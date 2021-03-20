Left Menu

Govt notifies annual quota for tur, moong imports in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:00 IST
Govt notifies annual quota for tur, moong imports in 2021-22

The government has notified an annual quota for 2021-22 for imports of specified quantity of tur/pigeon peas and moong, according to a notification of the Department of Commerce.

Four lakh tonnes of tur/pigeon peas and 1.5 lakh tonnes of moong have been notified for fiscal year 2021-22.

It said that the import would be allowed to millers/refiners/traders and will be allocated equally to pre-determined numbers of applicants through an algorithm based lottery system.

These quota restrictions will not apply to the government's import commitments under any bilateral/regional agreement.

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has welcomed the decision stating that the move will not only control the rising prices but also improve the overall sentiments giving a major boost to the trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...

Cong MPs dissociate themselves from parl panel report advocating implementation of 1 of 3 farm laws

Three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conv...

Yashaswini steals limelight with gold after COVID cases threaten tournament

Yashaswini Singh Deswal stole the limelight from her more celebrated compatriots with a gold medal as Indias pistol shooters called the shots in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday, the start of which was rocked by three COVID-19 positive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021