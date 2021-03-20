Left Menu

Six rescued as dhow sinks off Kasaragod coast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday rescued six crew members of MSV-Safina-Al-Mirzal, which sank around 30 nautical miles west of coast of Kasaragod in Kerala.

The dhow reportedly sunk due to flooding, the ICG said on Twitter.

''In a swift sea-air coordinated operation ICG Dornier aircraft and Fast Interceptor Boat C-448 rescued six crew of MSV (manoeuver support vessel) Safina-Al-Mirzal,'' it tweeted.

''All six crew reported healthy and safely brought to New Mangalore harbour,'' it added.

