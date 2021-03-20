Six rescued as dhow sinks off Kasaragod coast

Six rescued as dhow sinks off Kasaragod coastPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday rescued six crew members of MSV-Safina-Al-Mirzal, which sank around 30 nautical miles west of coast of Kasaragod in Kerala.
The dhow reportedly sunk due to flooding, the ICG said on Twitter.
''In a swift sea-air coordinated operation ICG Dornier aircraft and Fast Interceptor Boat C-448 rescued six crew of MSV (manoeuver support vessel) Safina-Al-Mirzal,'' it tweeted.
''All six crew reported healthy and safely brought to New Mangalore harbour,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter
AP govt launches fact check website, twitter account to curb fake news
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Himanta's Twitter photos fakes : Cong
Cardi B deactivates Twitter after backlash over doll release