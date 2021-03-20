SpiceJet unveils special livery with Sonu Sood's image wrapped on one of its aircraft

SpiceJet unveils special livery with Sonu Sood's image wrapped on one of its aircraftPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:46 IST
SpiceJet on Saturday said it has unveiled a special livery with an image of actor Sonu Sood, who helped many stranded people reach their destinations amid the COVID-19 lockdown last year, wrapped on one of its Boeing 737 aircraft.
In a press release, the airline said it ''has dedicated a special aircraft livery to honour the unparalleled contribution of our reel and real-life superhero Sonu Sood for his efforts at helping millions of stranded Indians, both within and outside India, reach their homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year''.
SpiceJet said the airline and the actor had come together since the beginning of the pandemic last year to work closely to help bring back thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad. ''As part of this collaboration, more than 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries were repatriated to India,'' it added.
