Left Menu

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

Canadian railroad operators' attempts to buy U.S. rail companies have met limited success due to antitrust concerns. Canadian Pacific's latest attempt to expand its U.S. business comes after it dropped a hostile $28.4 billion takeover bid for Norfolk Southern Corp.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 10:44 IST
Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, the Financial Times said on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific's cash and stock offer values Kansas City Southern at $275 per share, the report https://on.ft.com/3c7f0Z2 said, a 23% premium over Friday's close. The deal comes amid expectations of a pick-up in U.S.-Mexico trade after Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as U.S. president, the report said.

Kansas City Southern's board has approved the bid and the two companies have informally informed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, whose approval will be necessary for the deal, the FT said. The transaction is expected to be announced on Sunday, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Calgary-based Canadian Pacific is Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, behind Canadian National Railway Co Ltd, with a market value of $50.6 billion. Kansas City Southern has domestic and international rail operations in North America, focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico.

Canadian Pacific owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. Grain haulage is the company's biggest revenue driver, accounting for about 58% of bulk revenues and about 24% of total freight revenues in 2020. Canadian railroad operators' attempts to buy U.S. rail companies have met limited success due to antitrust concerns.

Canadian Pacific's latest attempt to expand its U.S. business comes after it dropped a hostile $28.4 billion takeover bid for Norfolk Southern Corp. in April 2016. Canadian Pacific's merger talks with CSX Corp, which also owns a large network across the eastern United States, failed in 2014. A bid by Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad, to buy Warren Buffett-owned Burlington Northern Santa Fe was blocked by U.S. antitrust authorities in 1999-2000.

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition pounds Houthi military sites in Sanaa, say residents

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group struck military targets belonging to the Iran-aligned movement in the capital Sanaa in the early hours of Sunday, residents said.The raids come after the Houthis claimed responsibility fo...

Auto components maker Rolex Rings files IPO papers

Auto-components maker Rolex Rings Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch an initial share sale.So far this year, 16 companies have filed draft papers for their respective initial public offers IPOs as...

BJP leader among 3 arrested for elderly's murder in Bengal

Three people, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday.The trio was arrested on Friday and produced before a local co...

Science News Roundup: NASA completes major test on rocket; Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021