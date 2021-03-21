Left Menu

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 11th month in Feb; down 7 pc in Apr-Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:33 IST
Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 11th month in Feb; down 7 pc in Apr-Feb

India's top-12 ports witnessed considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eleventh straight month in February to 600.62 million tonnes (MT), according to ports' apex body IPA.

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 6.61 per cent to 600.62 million tonnes (MT) during April-February this fiscal, compared with 643.10 MT in the year-ago period, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in its latest report.

All ports, barring Paradip and Mormugao -- which recorded 0.27 per cent and 30.93 per cent increase in cargo handling to 102.90 MT and 19.28 MT respectively, saw negative growth.

Cargo handling at Kamrajar Port (Ennore) nosedived 23.29 per cent during April-February to 22.23 MT, while ports like Mumbai and VO Chidambaranar saw their cargo volumes dropping by over 12 per cent during the said period.

Cochin and Chennai ports suffered a sharp decline of about 10 per cent.

JNPT saw a decline of 8.06 per cent in cargo volumes, while Deendayal Port Trust and Kolkata ports logged an over 6 per cent drop in cargo volume. Cargo handling at New Mangalore and Visakhapatnam slipped 5.30 per cent and 4.87 per cent, respectively. India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V. O. Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sharp declines were witnessed in the handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant), among other commodities.

These ports handle about 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. They handled 705 MT of cargo last fiscal.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister ML Mandaviya had told Parliament earlier that there was a considerable decline in the total traffic, containers traffic and other than containers traffic in March, April, May, June, July and August 2020, as compared to the corresponding months in 2019.

The minister, however, had added that recovery has started since June 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP accords top service honour to troops who helped reunite elderly man with family

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel who helped reunite a stranded 70-year-old man with his family in Karnataka after about three decades have been awarded the top force commendation for undertaking the humanitarian task.The troo...

Sailing-One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...

Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption: says PM in Assam rally. PTI DG

SNS SNS...

Football Delhi Women's League to kick off from March 22

The opening match of the Football Delhi Womens League 2020-21 will be played on Monday between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium.On the opening day there will be three matches, one at Nehru Stadium Complex and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021