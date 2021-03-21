Left Menu

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:02 IST
Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell 3.3 per cent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion in April-February 2019-20.

The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 84.62 billion during the 11-month of the current fiscal, as against USD 151.37 billion a year ago.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry.

In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

To promote the export sector, the government has reduced the import duty in this Budget on the metal to 7.5 per cent. However, it also attracts agriculture infrastructure and development cess at the rate of 2.5 per cent.

Gems and jewellery exports declined 33.86 per cent to USD 22.40 billion in April-February 2020-21.

The imports of gold jumped to USD 5.3 billion in February as compared to USD 2.36 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.

Silver imports during the 11 months have dipped by 70.3 per cent to USD 780.75 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

Indias health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people we...

Jorhat (Assam), Mar 21 (PTI) Launching a frontal attack on

Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a 22-year- old woman but not for the flood-ravaged people of Assam.A day after Modi raised the to...

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh: Sharad Pawar.

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiros help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh Sharad Pawar....

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border IB in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.The intruder was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021