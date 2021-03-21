Left Menu

Bengaluru-based businessman turns life-saver by donating blood stem cells

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:17 IST
Bengaluru-based businessman turns life-saver by donating blood stem cells
Representative Image Image Credit:

Kishore Ramji, a businessman, and resident of Bengaluru has donated his blood stem cells to save the life of a blood cancer patient, amidst the pandemic.

Ramji, who belongs to the Patel community of Gujarat, registered as a potential blood stem cell donor three years ago and recently came up as a match for a blood cancer patient, according to DKMS BMST Foundation India.

Most often, a blood stem cell transplant is the mainstay of care for patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia, the non-profit organization said.

Ramji said when he came to know about the possibility of blood cancer treatment he was surprised and emotional at the same time.

''Due to the lack of awareness, we lost our firstborn to blood cancer when he was just two-year-old in 2004. He was one of the biggest inspirations for me to register as a potential blood stem cell donor and save a blood cancer patient's life,'' he was quoted as saying in a Foundation statement.

He registered three years ago at a donor registration drive organized by DKMS-BMST in the Patel community here.

Ramji donated his blood stem cells through the PBSC (peripheral blood stem cell) method, a process similar to blood platelet donation.

During PBSC, only stem cells are extracted from the donor's blood, blood is taken from one of the arms, passed through a machine that separates the blood stem cells and then the rest of the blood is returned through the other arm, it was noted.

As per protocol, the identity of both the donor and recipient are kept anonymous for a period of two years, and thereafter upon interest, they can be introduced to each other, the statement said.

Only about 30 percent of the patients in need of a stem cell transplant as a life-saving treatment can find a sibling match, according to the Foundation.

The rest 70 percent depend on finding a matching unrelated donor which makes it vital for people to register themselves as potential donors and help save a life, it said.

''To continue our fight against blood cancer, we urge people across India to register online as potential blood stem cell donors. Any healthy individual between the age group of 18-50 can take the first step to register as a blood stem cell donor by ordering the home swab kit atwww.dkms- bmst.org/register,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...

UP's Shahjahanpur gears up to celebrate Holi with a difference

Continuing an 18th century tradition that celebrates communal amity, the festival of colours in this Uttar Pradesh town will begin not with gulal but with revellers hurling footwear at a Laat Saab procession featuring a buffalo cart and a h...

Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'TMC thief', Suvendu Adhikari a 'traitor'

After several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said they were traitors and Prime Minister...

B'desh rules out security threat to PM Modi’s visit amid protests by 'few' Left, Islamist groups

Bangladesh has ruled out any security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modis two-day visit to the country later this week and said few left wing and hardline Islamist groups are against his trip but there is nothing to worry about them.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021