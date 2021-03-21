Left Menu

Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

PTI | Erode | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:05 IST
Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

(EDS: RPT after removing words from para-3) Erode (TN), Mar 21 (PTI): Cash, gold jewels and other items worth Rs 1.37 crore have been seized from 65 people over the last 20 days in different parts of Erode district, said its Collector-cum-Election Officer C Kathiravan on Sunday.

The seizure was made in view of the election code of conduct that came into effect from February 26.

The Election Commission had ordered that cash totalling above Rs 50,000 should not be in possession of anyone as the money could be used to bribe voters.

The amount has been deposited with the Treasury and cases have been registered against those who violated the poll code of conduct.

The poll officer had formed several surveillance teams to check such violations in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...

Greece lifts restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania

Greece has lifted restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, its civil aviation authority YPA said on Sunday. All passengers from abroad will however need to show they ...

My aim was to qualify for finals: Ganemat Sekhon after winning historic medal

After becoming the first-ever medalist of skeet event in the womens category, India shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday said that she was targeting the finals of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. She won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021