Workers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal raising strike fears

Unionized dockworkers at Canada's second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020, a union representative said. A spokeswoman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Quebec which represents the dockworkers said the workers want to return to the negotiating table.

CUPE has been negotiating a contract with the Maritime Employers Association for 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal, after their agreement expired in 2018. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Diane Craft)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)