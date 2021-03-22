PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Johnson lobbies EU leaders in bid to avert vaccine export blocks https://on.ft.com/2PfkibY

- Ardian and GIP make 11.9 bln euros offer for large part of Suez https://on.ft.com/3r9F4ag - Sunak to delay decision on UK online sales tax, officials say https://on.ft.com/3vOwm4L

Advertisement

-Britain and EU close to agreeing forum for financial services https://on.ft.com/3c54qlx Overview

- Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low. - French water and waste group Suez has revealed an 11.9 billion euros ($14.14 billion) offer by two investment funds for a large chunk of its business, which it hopes could pave the way for a negotiated end to a takeover battle with arch-rival Veolia.

- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will wait until the autumn before deciding whether to introduce a UK online sales tax aimed at levelling the playing field between high street and online retailers, according to government officials. - Britain and the EU are poised to agree a new "talking shop" for co-operation on financial services, but the deal will still leave the City of London facing major barriers to trade with the 27-member bloc.

($1 = 0.8414 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)