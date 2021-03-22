Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22

Headlines - Johnson lobbies EU leaders in bid to avert vaccine export blocks https://on.ft.com/2PfkibY - Ardian and GIP make 11.9 bln euros offer for large part of Suez https://on.ft.com/3r9F4ag - Sunak to delay decision on UK online sales tax, officials say https://on.ft.com/3vOwm4L -Britain and EU close to agreeing forum for financial services https://on.ft.com/3c54qlx Overview - Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 06:06 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Johnson lobbies EU leaders in bid to avert vaccine export blocks https://on.ft.com/2PfkibY

- Ardian and GIP make 11.9 bln euros offer for large part of Suez https://on.ft.com/3r9F4ag - Sunak to delay decision on UK online sales tax, officials say https://on.ft.com/3vOwm4L

-Britain and EU close to agreeing forum for financial services https://on.ft.com/3c54qlx Overview

- Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low. - French water and waste group Suez has revealed an 11.9 billion euros ($14.14 billion) offer by two investment funds for a large chunk of its business, which it hopes could pave the way for a negotiated end to a takeover battle with arch-rival Veolia.

- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will wait until the autumn before deciding whether to introduce a UK online sales tax aimed at levelling the playing field between high street and online retailers, according to government officials. - Britain and the EU are poised to agree a new "talking shop" for co-operation on financial services, but the deal will still leave the City of London facing major barriers to trade with the 27-member bloc.

($1 = 0.8414 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summers Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, crushing many fans hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back even...

Senior U.S. diplomat in China says deeply alarmed about trials for two Canadians

The United States is deeply alarmed about the trials that Chinese authorities are commencing against Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a senior U.S. diplomat in China said on Monday. William Klein, charge de affaires at the U.S. ...

'Sorry': GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

US Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyists back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, has apologised to the woman and announced that he will not run for re-elect...

Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot as island starts vaccine campaign

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang received the AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 shot on Monday as the island began its vaccination campaign.I have just finished getting the injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021