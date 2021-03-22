PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22
Headlines - Johnson lobbies EU leaders in bid to avert vaccine export blocks https://on.ft.com/2PfkibY - Ardian and GIP make 11.9 bln euros offer for large part of Suez https://on.ft.com/3r9F4ag - Sunak to delay decision on UK online sales tax, officials say https://on.ft.com/3vOwm4L -Britain and EU close to agreeing forum for financial services https://on.ft.com/3c54qlx Overview - Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low.
- Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low. - French water and waste group Suez has revealed an 11.9 billion euros ($14.14 billion) offer by two investment funds for a large chunk of its business, which it hopes could pave the way for a negotiated end to a takeover battle with arch-rival Veolia.
- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will wait until the autumn before deciding whether to introduce a UK online sales tax aimed at levelling the playing field between high street and online retailers, according to government officials. - Britain and the EU are poised to agree a new "talking shop" for co-operation on financial services, but the deal will still leave the City of London facing major barriers to trade with the 27-member bloc.
($1 = 0.8414 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
