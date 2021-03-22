Four killed in road mishap in TN

Four people, riding on one motorcycle, were killed when the vehicle rammed into a parked lorry in nearby Tirupur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to police, the persons were returning from work around 3.30 AM, when the mishap occurred at Eetiveerampalayam on the bypass.

Advertisement

While two people died on the spot, two others with serious injuries died on admission at the Government Hospital in Avanashi, they said.

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)