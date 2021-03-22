China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

China stocks climbed on Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure sectors after the country's central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,435.41 points. Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index added 2.6%.

"Consumer, health care and new energy stocks had witnessed corrections recently, while financial stocks could provide support for the market, helping foster a slow long-term bull run," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company "The market is still looking for a direction, which remains unclear for now, as institutional investors continue to adjust their positions," he added.

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations. China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.

Sino-U.S. relations remained a point of focus for investors. U.S. President Joe Biden "will be good for the relationship" between China and the United States, even though both sides might have "started a little on frosty side", former U.S. Secretary of Defence William Cohen told a Beijing forum.

China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 28,939.53 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 11,331.77 points.

