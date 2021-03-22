Left Menu

Audi launches new version of S5 Sportback at Rs 79.06 lakh

The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.Our sales in Tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year, said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:29 IST
Audi launches new version of S5 Sportback at Rs 79.06 lakh

German premium carmaker Audi on Monday launched the facelift version of its mid-spec performance car S5 Sportback in the domestic market at a starting price of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-seater, four-door sports coupe, has been brought as a completely built unit, the company said in a release. Audi India has seen a growth in demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, which is expected to accelerate further going forward, it added. ''The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling, everyday usability and five-seat comfort. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.

''Our sales in Tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year,'' said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. 2021 is a very exciting year for Audi India and customers will be thrilled with what lies ahead for brand Audi, he added. Powering the latest Audi S5 Sportback with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi S5 Sportback comes with features such as a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sport front seats, virtual cockpit plus, an updated multimedia interface system and a panoramic glass sunroof, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind donates Rs 1 lakh to Jagannath temple in Puri

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on Monday, while on their visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of Jagannath Dham.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took to Twitter to inf...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters. Britains financial regulator, the Financial ...

Vehicle scrapping policy: Insufficient incentive unlikely to trigger replacement, says Jefferies

The vehicle scrapping policy, proposed in Parliament last week, is unlikely to make people junk their old vehicles for new ones in a big way, owing to insufficient incentives offered by the government for replacement, a report said on Monda...

No excuse, we must do better: Maguire after Man Utd's FA Cup exit

After facing a defeat against Leicester City, Manchester Uniteds Harry Maguire said there is no excuse for the loss, adding that his side must do better in the upcoming games. Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021