Left Menu

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank garners Rs  240 cr via private placement of equity shares

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:46 IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank garners Rs  240 cr via private placement of equity shares
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised a little over Rs 240 crore through a private placement of equity shares ahead of its initial share-sale.

Under an agreement in February, the bank has concluded a private placement of its equity shares and raised Rs 240.47 crore by allotting 89,061,647 equity shares at Rs 27 per equity share to six investors, the lender said in a statement.

The six investors are -- Olympus ACF Pte Ltd, ResponsAbility Participations Mauritius; Aavishkaar Bharat Fund, Growth Catalyst Partners LLC, Triodos Sicav II - Triodos Microfinance Fund, Triodos Funds BV (in its capacity as the legal owner of Triodos Fair Share Fund), it added.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company acted as financial advisor to the bank for the private placement round.

Earlier this month, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,350 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer of sale to the tune of Rs 600 crore by promoter Utkarsh Coreinvest Ltd, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Additionally, Varanasi's headquartered lender may undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 250 crore in consultation with the lead managers to the offer.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilized to augment the tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Utkarsh began operations as a small finance bank in 2017, transiting from a microfinance lender in 2009. The small finance bank's bulk of the lending portfolio is towards microfinance.

According to a Crisil report, Utkarsh is one of the most profitable small finance banks in the country as of FY2020. As of September 30, 2020, the small finance bank across 528 banking outlets served 2.74 million customers majorly located in rural and semi-urban areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand that has a significant untapped market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind donates Rs 1 lakh to Jagannath temple in Puri

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on Monday, while on their visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of Jagannath Dham.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took to Twitter to inf...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters. Britains financial regulator, the Financial ...

Vehicle scrapping policy: Insufficient incentive unlikely to trigger replacement, says Jefferies

The vehicle scrapping policy, proposed in Parliament last week, is unlikely to make people junk their old vehicles for new ones in a big way, owing to insufficient incentives offered by the government for replacement, a report said on Monda...

No excuse, we must do better: Maguire after Man Utd's FA Cup exit

After facing a defeat against Leicester City, Manchester Uniteds Harry Maguire said there is no excuse for the loss, adding that his side must do better in the upcoming games. Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021