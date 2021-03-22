China stocks end higher on banking, infrastructure boost

China stocks ended higher on Monday, underpinned by banking and infrastructure shares, as the country's central bank kept its key lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged. The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9% to 3,435.41 points.

The session's gains came in after a four-week losing streak as investors pulled out of highly valued sectors amid policy tightening fears. Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.3%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index added 3%.

Advertisement

"Consumer, health care and new energy stocks had witnessed corrections recently, while financial stocks could provide support for the market, helping foster a slow long-term bull run," Hu Yunlong, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager said. "The market is still looking for a direction, which remains unclear for now, as institutional investors continue to adjust their positions," he added.

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations. China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.

Sino-U.S. relations also remained a point of focus for investors. U.S. President Joe Biden "will be good for the relationship" between China and the United States, even though both sides might have "started a little on frosty side", former U.S. Secretary of Defence William Cohen told a Beijing forum.

China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)