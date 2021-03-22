Left Menu

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday that the FCA's proceedings against NatWest involved the same accounts linked to the 13 individuals it has charged separately with money laundering offenses. Reuters and other media reported on Tuesday that Fowler Oldfield, a gold dealership in Bradford that has since been liquidated, was the NatWest customer linked to the FCA action.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:05 IST
NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters. Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), started a criminal action against NatWest on Tuesday, making it the first bank to be charged under a 2007 money laundering law.

The FCA accused NatWest of failing to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited about 365 million pounds($500 million) in its accounts over five years, of which 264 million was in cash. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday that the FCA's proceedings against NatWest involved the same accounts linked to the 13 individuals it has charged separately with money laundering offenses.

Reuters and other media reported on Tuesday that Fowler Oldfield, a gold dealership in Bradford that has since been liquidated, was the NatWest customer linked to the FCA action. Among the individuals, the CPS has charged are former gold dealer James Stunt, who gained notoriety in the British press for his lavish lifestyle before going bankrupt, and two former Fowler Oldfield directors, Gregory Frankel and Daniel Rawson.

NatWest declined to comment on the CPS statement. Law firm Janes Solicitors, which is representing Stunt, declined to comment. Ian Lewis, a partner at JMW Solicitors which is representing Frankel and Rawson, said: "We are defending these criminal proceedings vigorously."

NatWest said on Tuesday it took preventing money laundering "extremely seriously" and was cooperating with the FCA investigation. If convicted, it could face an unlimited fine. Fowler Oldfield was shut down following a police raid in 2016 and its assets are being held by police, a liquidators' report in December 2020 said.

Stunt's Mayfair-based gold bullion business Stunt & Co - which once supplied gold and silver souvenir coins to Formula One - has also been liquidated, according to Companies House. It was raided by police at the same time as Fowler Oldfield, according to media reports.

NatWest representatives are due to appear in court in the FCA case next month. The CPS case is listed for trial in April next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...

Infiltration will increase if Cong, AIUDF alliance comes to power in Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front AIUDF and said the infiltration into the state will increase if the alliance come to power. We worked for developme...

Ikea France going on trial over illegal spying claims

Ikeas French subsidiary and several of its executives are set to go on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers.Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 20...

Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks

Britons were warned not to book summer holidays abroad by government ministers as COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe soar, sending travel and airline stocks down by as much as 8 on Monday. Foreign holidays are currently banned in the UK. Und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021