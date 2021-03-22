EU to sanction 11 people involved in Myanmar coup, foreign policy chief says
The European Union will on Monday impose sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"On ... Myanmar, we are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and the repression of the demonstrators," Borrell said, adding the situation in the country was deteriorating.
Reuters reported on March 8 that the EU was preparing the measures. The names of the individuals are expected to be made public once the sanctions are formally decided by ministers.
