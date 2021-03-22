Left Menu

Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures

Toyotas shares fell 3.3 while Hondas lost 3.6.Asia markets had seen a mixed commencement to the week with the rising bond yields once again weighing on sentiment. There are also concerns that the rise in bond yields could be a harbinger of inflation.In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 86 cents to 60.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:30 IST
Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures

Asian shares were mixed Monday as sentiment was shaken by the US Federal Reserve's announcement that it would end some emergency measures put in place last year to help the financial industry deal with the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira nosedived early Monday, falling about 17 per cent, after the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, removed central bank head Naci Agbal from his post on Saturday. The currency was trading at about 7.8 lira to the dollar on Monday morning.

Agbal had been struggling to counter inflation by raising interest rates, while Erdogan contended that raising interest rates would contribute to inflation — contrary to economic experience and theory, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. He replaced Agbal with a banking professor who has argued for lower interest rates.

The central bank had said tight monetary policy would be maintained until inflation, which has hit 15.61% was brought under control. An increase in the key interest rate by 200 basis points to 19% last week had pushed the lira higher.

“Turkey will be an interesting example of what emerging markets can expect if inflation fears rise markedly,'' Halley said.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1% in afternoon trading to 29,174.15. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1% to 3,035.46. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 6,752.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.2% to 29,941.21, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 1.1% to 3,443.44.

Major Japanese stocks fell nearly across the board, including automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., whose earnings get a boost from a healthy U.S. economy. Toyota's shares fell 3.3% while Honda's lost 3.6%.

“Asia markets had seen a mixed commencement to the week with the rising bond yields once again weighing on sentiment. The see-sawing of the influence between rising bond yields and improving economic recovery prospect may well remain for the region going into the end of March,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The move last week by the Fed will restore some of the capital requirements for big banks that were suspended in the early months of the viral outbreak, in order to give banks flexibility. The banking industry had hoped those measures would be extended.

But most of the Fed's policies aimed at supporting the recovery from the pandemic remain intact.

Worries about the coronavirus pandemic remain in the region, where vaccine rollouts in some nations such as Japan and Thailand are progressing slowly compared to the U.S. or Europe. Nonetheless, in Japan a “state of emergency” is being lifted this week in the Tokyo area, Wall Street had closed out last week mostly lower, with all benchmarks finishing in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.1% to 3,913.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 32,627.97, pulled lower by financial companies. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%, to 13,215.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies clawed back some of its losses from a day earlier, gaining 0.9% to 2,287.55.

As interest rates have risen, pricier stocks like technology companies have fallen. The prospect of higher interest rates as bond yields rise has some investors concerned that economic growth could slow. There are also concerns that the rise in bond yields could be a harbinger of inflation.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 86 cents to $60.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.38 to $61.44 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard lost 14 cents to $64.39 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 108.80 Japanese yen from 108.65 yen. The euro cost $1.1892, up from $1.1880.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...

K Sundara of BSP withdraws candidature in Kerala's

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Monday withdrew his nomination, and joined the BJP.BJP state president K Surendran is contesting from this assembly constituency.The similarity between the na...

Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister

The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk.UK Defence...

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021