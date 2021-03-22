Left Menu

Tokyo tour bus operation restarts as state of emergency lifted

Japan's major tour bus firm Hato Bus Co. resumed its operations on Monday following the lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency for the Tokyo area, allowing passengers to enjoy the fresh air and cherry blossoms in full bloom from an open-top bus. The Japanese government on Sunday lifted the state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures, where restrictions had remained since early January, as the availability of hospital beds had improved in the region.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:37 IST
Tokyo tour bus operation restarts as state of emergency lifted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's major tour bus firm Hato Bus Co. resumed its operations on Monday following the lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency for the Tokyo area, allowing passengers to enjoy the fresh air and cherry blossoms in full bloom from an open-top bus.

The Japanese government on Sunday lifted the state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures, where restrictions had remained since early January, as the availability of hospital beds had improved in the region. "I have been working from home for a long time and had no chance to go out. So, (cherry blossoms) cheered me up very much," Masumi Ishii, a passenger, told Reuters after the tour.

On Hato Bus's open-top sightseeing bus that departed Tokyo station on Monday, all the 25 seats available on the upper deck were filled with passengers. They enjoyed taking pictures and reached out for cherry blossom petals along the roads.

"Frankly, I am very happy that we could resume this course," said Satomi Yoshizuka, a tour conductor. "We are taking measures and preparations so that our customers can attend without anxiety." Passengers are required to put face masks on and undergo temperature checks.

Although the government, eager to jumpstart the economy, lifted the state of emergency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week noted infections were creeping up and pleaded with citizens not to let down their guard. Pedestrians walking outside Tokyo station on Monday morning welcomed the end of the state of emergency and said its effect has been fading.

Natsuki Kawakami, a 20-year-old university student visiting Tokyo from her home in Kyoto, said the prolonged state of emergency made people tired of self-restraint and less cautious. "I think it is good to make an end for now and take another measure (in the future), which makes people brace themselves again," Kawakami said. As of Sunday, COVID-19 cases have totaled about 457,000 in Japan, with 8,836 fatalities, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...

K Sundara of BSP withdraws candidature in Kerala's

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Monday withdrew his nomination, and joined the BJP.BJP state president K Surendran is contesting from this assembly constituency.The similarity between the na...

Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister

The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk.UK Defence...

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021