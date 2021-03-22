Energy, mining stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, dragged by energy and mining stocks as oil and metals prices slipped over fears of slowing demand, while AstraZeneca rose after its COVID-19 vaccine was found effective in a U.S. trial. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index slipped 0.7%, with oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the biggest drags on the index.

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP were also among the biggest laggards, falling between 0.4% and 1.3%. Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.4%, dragged down by industrials stocks. Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 3.5%, after posting a 44% jump in a full-year profit driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself projects during the pandemic.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.9%, after its COVID-19 vaccine was found 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.

