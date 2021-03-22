Left Menu

Turkish turmoil, Germany lockdown extension hit European stocks

Travel stocks also dropped as a draft proposal seen by Reuters showed Germany was set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month. The German DAX was down 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%.

A slump in Turkey's lira and worries about prolonged lockdowns in Germany pushed European stocks lower on Monday, with banks and travel shares taking the biggest hit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.5% by 0806 GMT, down for the second straight session after hitting a one-year peak last week. The global mood soured as the Turkish lira dropped to a record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates over the weekend.

Eurozone banks exposed to the country such as Spain's BBVA, Italy's UniCredit, France's BNP Paribas, and Dutch bank ING fell between 1.6% and 5.2%. Travel stocks also dropped as a draft proposal seen by Reuters showed Germany was set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month.

The German DAX was down 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%. British home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 3.6% after it reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

