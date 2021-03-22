Left Menu

India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter. India, the world's largest vaccine maker, has become one of the biggest producers of the Sputnik V shot outside Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:54 IST
India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter. The announcement follows similar deals with Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, and Hetero.

"Virchow's proven capabilities in large-scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine," Dr. Tummuru Murali, Managing Director of Virchow Biotech, said in a statement issued by RDIF. India, the world's largest vaccine maker, has become one of the biggest producers of the Sputnik V shot outside Russia. Other countries producing it include Brazil, China, and South Korea.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, which has run small clinical studies of Sputnik V in India, sought emergency-use approval for the vaccine last month, but India's drug regulator asked for more data from the Sputnik V developers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...

K Sundara of BSP withdraws candidature in Kerala's

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Monday withdrew his nomination, and joined the BJP.BJP state president K Surendran is contesting from this assembly constituency.The similarity between the na...

Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister

The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk.UK Defence...

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021