Left Menu

Mindtree partners with Knauf to drive its IT Transformation Initiatives

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems.

ANI | Warren (New Jersey) | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:55 IST
Mindtree partners with Knauf to drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Mindtree logo. Image Credit: ANI

Warren (New Jersey) [USA]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and design quality. As a result of growth, as well as changing customer expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.

"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more rapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service they are known for," he added.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EUs foreign...

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate CEEW. India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from ...

New Gurgaon to emerge as NCR's most preferred realty destination in 2021

New Gurgaon Haryana India, March 22 ANINewsVoir Gurgaon for its futuristic charm and elements of being a global city has always remained a preferred real estate destination in the NCR. The millennial city has attracted business giants, ex-p...

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021