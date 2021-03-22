Left Menu

Euro zone govt bond yields fall on Turkish tumult

Eurozone government bond yields fell on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira boosted demand for safer assets, while investors awaited the latest data on whether the European Central Bank had begun accelerating its bond purchases. President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates, sparking a selloff in stocks, talk about possible capital controls, and a dash for safer assets such as government debt.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:16 IST
Euro zone govt bond yields fall on Turkish tumult
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Eurozone government bond yields fell on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira boosted demand for safer assets, while investors awaited the latest data on whether the European Central Bank had begun accelerating its bond purchases.

President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates, sparking a selloff in stocks, talk about possible capital controls, and a dash for safer assets such as government debt. By 0820 GMT, the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield was down 3 basis points at -0.322%.

Other core euro zone bond yields were down by a similar margin, while peripheral eurozone yields by slightly less. German bond yields already fell on Friday as concerns about the growth outlook in the euro area following a spike in COVID-19 cases encouraged investors to bet that the ECB will want to keep rates as low as possible.

The past month has seen a dramatic selloff in the United States government bond market, sparked by worries about rising inflation as the U.S. economy rebounds. But eurozone government bond markets, after initially selling off too, have remained resilient.

"Going forward, we think that Bund outperformance relative to USTs [the U.S. Treasuries] will continue, even if today's data on ECB weekly purchases do not indicate acceleration. Indeed, the economic outlook in the US looks more favorable than in the eurozone," UniCredit analysts said in a research note. They added that they expect the ECB will be "more supportive of EGBs [euro zone government bonds] than the Fed is of USTs."

The ECB weekly purchase data covers the period from 11 to 17 March and comes after ECB chief Christine Lagarde signalled faster money-printing to keep a lid on eurozone borrowing costs on March 11. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped 5 basis points to 1.676% in early European trading as investors fretted about the fallout from the plunge in the Turkish lira.

The U.S. 10-year yield had last week shot up to above 1.75%, its highest since January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...

K Sundara of BSP withdraws candidature in Kerala's

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Monday withdrew his nomination, and joined the BJP.BJP state president K Surendran is contesting from this assembly constituency.The similarity between the na...

Can't be deaf and blind to COVID-19 cases abroad, warns UK minister

The UK is warning citizens against booking summer holidays abroad at the moment, with a senior minister saying a spike in coronavirus cases in neighbouring European countries could put gains from the vaccination programme at risk.UK Defence...

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021