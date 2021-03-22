Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, as fears of prolonged lockdowns in some European countries dampened recovery hopes while a plunge in the Turkish lira also hit investor sentiment. The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 28,885.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 11,306.71.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:19 IST
Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, as fears of prolonged lockdowns in some European countries dampened recovery hopes while a plunge in the Turkish lira also hit investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 28,885.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 11,306.71. Germany plans to extend a lockdown to contain COVID-19 infections into a fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after new cases exceeded levels authorities say will cause hospitals to be overstretched.

Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed. Adding to the pressure was a slump in Turkey's lira.

The lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high-interest rates. Analysts remain optimistic about Hong Kong stocks going ahead, citing low valuations.

The PE ratios of the Hang Seng index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index remain far lower than that of the S&P 500, making them more attractive to allocate, CITIC Hong Kong analyst said in a note, recommending internet leaders and banking stocks with high dividends. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.07%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.51 per U.S. dollar at 0829 GMT, flat compared to the previous close of 6.5097. At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.46% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EUs foreign...

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate CEEW. India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from ...

New Gurgaon to emerge as NCR's most preferred realty destination in 2021

New Gurgaon Haryana India, March 22 ANINewsVoir Gurgaon for its futuristic charm and elements of being a global city has always remained a preferred real estate destination in the NCR. The millennial city has attracted business giants, ex-p...

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021