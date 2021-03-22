New Gurgaon to emerge as NCR's most preferred realty destination in 2021

New Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurgaon for its futuristic charm and elements of being a global city has always remained a preferred real estate destination in the NCR. The millennial city has attracted business giants, ex-pats, industry leaders and entrepreneurs due to the presence of international business centres, global IT clusters, industrial knots and skyline dotted with premium residential spaces. But in recent years, increased demand from buyers has created a domino effect in Gurgaon's micro-market, paving way for the emergence of New Gurgaon as a realty hotbed that is more planned and offers more growth opportunities.

New Gurgaon's proximity to Delhi's IGI airport, Huda City Centre metro station, New Delhi railway station and excellent connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon-Sohna Road, NH-8, Southern Peripheral Road, Multi-Utility Corridor, Central Peripheral Road, SPR Extn. Road and KMP Expressway, among others, are acting as business magnets for the region. Recently Haryana's Chief Minister has announced the shifting of Kherki Daula Toll within a period of 6 months along with many other infrastructure projects in the region to attract developers to build more in the region. "Infrastructure development has positively impacted the demand for quality real estate in New Gurgaon. The combined advantages of a strategic location, better-planned physical and social infrastructure and competitive pricing has made New Gurgaon one of the most sought after and rapidly developing micro-market in the region. Recent announcements by Haryana CM on metro rail connectivity in Manesar, the upcoming Rapid Rail, and the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll besides the emergence of SPR, KMP Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, and the upcoming cloverleaf flyover will supplement the growth of this micro-market. Seamless connectivity with other areas of Gurgaon, New Delhi, and peripheral regions have made New Gurgaon an ideal choice for end-users and investors alike," Karan Kumar, CMO, DLF Ltd.

Advertisement

New Gurgaon is nestled in the foothills of the majestic and offers lush greenery, exquisite flora and water bodies. The region has seen major progress in the livability index and development of social infrastructures like upscale schools and modern hospitals. The region already has about 110,000+ residential dwellings which are either complete or will be completed soon. Prices of housing projects have substantially increased and residential options for senior executives from premium corporates with offices in Cyber Hub, IMT Manesar, Bawal SEZ in New Gurgaon are gaining traction. This can be gauged from the fact that high-end gated townships like DLF Gardencity which offers a distinctive mix of luxury, as well as premier housing, are preferred by many including employees working in Manesar and expatriate residents working in Japanese and Korean companies.

India's leading developer DLF has delivered multiple residential projects in New Gurgaon and has created vibrant communities in DLF Gardencity. DLF has already delivered all its residential projects in the region that offers a wide range of ready to occupy residential spaces across all price prints in the region. Other developers are also creating a diversified business portfolio of integrated townships, condominiums, corporate offices, retail city centres and industrial parks in the region.

The Plaza 106 is located at a prime location of Dwarka Expressway in sector 106 Gurgaon. The project is an ideal amalgamation of multi-utility studio, retail and commercial spaces. Every single element of the project is crafted with an ergonomic elegance to attract tens of millions of people to work, meet, shop and enjoy all of its possibilities. "With a gamut of choices in both residential and commercial properties and new launches of housing projects, New Gurgaon is attracting the millennials to invest. With the recent announcements and the upcoming infrastructural developments in the region, New Gurgaon will see the fastest growth in terms of public transport, ensuring rapid connectivity within the city and other adjoining areas. Besides this, New Gurgaon will further attract buyers to invest in the realty sector, making it popular among homebuyers for offering well-priced housing and homes with enhanced amenities," said Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp.

Vineet Taing, President, Vatika Business Centre said, "New Gurgaon is emerging as a realty hotspot in Delhi-NCR due to the complete ecosystem of projects it offers like retail, residential and commercial. With diversified industries not limited to hospitality, healthcare, retail, banking, education, and many others joining the bandwagon, makes it more attractive for potential investors. Vatika Group, which holds the largest chunk of real estate offerings here in New Gurgaon, has also relocated all its verticals occupying 1 lakh sq. ft., campus-style, office which is a part of 1 million sq. ft. of ready-to-move-in commercial and retail space INXT has in the offering, in lines with its vision to be a part of New Gurgaon's growth story. We have already delivered around 10,000 residential units in the entire region and are likely to deliver an additional 2,000 units soon. In addition to this, we would soon be launching our Business Centres, Managed Office Spaces and Sub-leased fitted-out spaces in Vatika INXT." Elan Mercado is already offering a wholesome lifestyle experience destination with world-class amenities including high street retail, food court, 5 silver screens multiplex by PVR, fine dining restaurants, luxury serviced residences with an exclusive clubhouse facing Aravallis.

"New Gurgaon enjoys a plethora of benefits such as strategic location, excellent connectivity, sound infrastructure, and a wide consumer base that has accentuated its prospects as a sought-after realty hub. Elan Mercado, our latest offering at New Gurgaon has attracted interest from iconic brands and is poised to emerge as the most sought-after destination for millennials and expatriates," said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)