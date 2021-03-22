Left Menu

Havells expects to continue growth momentum in fans business

As we get into the summer season, we expect this momentum to continue, said Negi. Summer is an important season for the fan industry, which accounts for around 45 percent of the sales, he added. Expanding its portfolio of the fan segment, Havells Monday launched Indias first ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3-stage air purifier which filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants. The new launch, Stealth Puro Air, is targeted at people seeking a healthy lifestyle and superior comfort.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:44 IST
Havells expects to continue growth momentum in fans business
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Consumer electric goods maker Havells is expecting good sales of its fan business this summer and is also providing innovative solutions in the segment said a company official.

The company, which has already attained pre-COVID levels and reported growth in sales of fans in the third quarter, expects to continue the growth momentum, said Havells India President- Electrical Consumer Durables, R S Negi. Havells is betting on the premium category fans, which are Rs 3,000 and above and are nearly 8-10 percent of the market share. The company has geared up new launches in the segment to harness the sales potential of premium fans, which are largely driven by the replacement market. ''We saw strong growth during the third quarter for our fan business. As we get into the summer season, we expect this momentum to continue,'' said Negi.

Summer is an important season for the fan industry, which accounts for around 45 percent of the sales, he added.

Expanding its portfolio of the fan segment, Havells Monday launched India's first ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3-stage air purifier which filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants.

The new launch, 'Stealth Puro Air', is targeted at people seeking a healthy lifestyle and superior comfort. It is priced at Rs 15,000. Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan, which purifies the air with its carbon filters. With a battery backup of about 3 hours, it can be charged through a USB cable or a mobile charger, connected via a laptop, and has a touchpad for its operations.

"Electric fan is a hyper-competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand the customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. The rising health concerns related to air pollution make the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity to ensure the wellbeing of our family and loved ones,'' Negi said. According to the Indian Fan Manufacturers Association data, fans have one of the highest levels of penetration of 74 percent of households across India.

Companies such as Orient Electric, Havells India, Crompton Greaves, Bajaj Electricals, Usha International, Polar, Luminous operate into the segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title

If Lewis Hamilton wins an eighth Formula One title, he will stand alone among the sports greats. And that might be the perfect time to walk away from the track for good.Hamiltons decision to pen a one-year contract with Mercedes sparked spe...

Parliament passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc

The Parliament on Monday approved a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent with the Lok Sabha passing the proposed law by a voice vote.The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 ...

Mentally-disturbed man mercilessly beaten by locals in Indore

A mentally-disturbed person was on Monday morning beaten up mercilessly by two locals here in Indore. Station house officer SHO, MG Road Police Station, Dharmveer Singh Nagar said, A mentally-disturbed man was throwing a stone near Krishnap...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine received a major boost after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the United States as countries in Asia accelerated its rol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021