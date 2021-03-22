Havells expects to continue growth momentum in fans business

Consumer electric goods maker Havells is expecting good sales of its fan business this summer and is also providing innovative solutions in the segment said a company official.

The company, which has already attained pre-COVID levels and reported growth in sales of fans in the third quarter, expects to continue the growth momentum, said Havells India President- Electrical Consumer Durables, R S Negi. Havells is betting on the premium category fans, which are Rs 3,000 and above and are nearly 8-10 percent of the market share. The company has geared up new launches in the segment to harness the sales potential of premium fans, which are largely driven by the replacement market. ''We saw strong growth during the third quarter for our fan business. As we get into the summer season, we expect this momentum to continue,'' said Negi.

Advertisement

Summer is an important season for the fan industry, which accounts for around 45 percent of the sales, he added.

Expanding its portfolio of the fan segment, Havells Monday launched India's first ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3-stage air purifier which filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants.

The new launch, 'Stealth Puro Air', is targeted at people seeking a healthy lifestyle and superior comfort. It is priced at Rs 15,000. Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan, which purifies the air with its carbon filters. With a battery backup of about 3 hours, it can be charged through a USB cable or a mobile charger, connected via a laptop, and has a touchpad for its operations.

"Electric fan is a hyper-competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand the customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. The rising health concerns related to air pollution make the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity to ensure the wellbeing of our family and loved ones,'' Negi said. According to the Indian Fan Manufacturers Association data, fans have one of the highest levels of penetration of 74 percent of households across India.

Companies such as Orient Electric, Havells India, Crompton Greaves, Bajaj Electricals, Usha International, Polar, Luminous operate into the segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)