Makeup, nails artist Arpita Bose launches THE NAIL GARAGE to compliment H2T Glamour Salons

Inspired by the success of her pan-India salon branches under the brand H2T Glamour Salons (fondly known as Head-2-Toe Glamour), Dubai-return Makeup & Nails Artist, Arpita Bose announced the launch of her stand-alone nail studio "The Nail Garage" in the heart of Gurugram.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:49 IST
Makeup & Nails Artist, Arpita Bose. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Inspired by the success of her pan-India salon branches under the brand H2T Glamour Salons (fondly known as Head-2-Toe Glamour), Dubai-return Makeup & Nails Artist, Arpita Bose announced the launch of her stand-alone nail studio "The Nail Garage" in the heart of Gurugram. Currently, The Nail Garage is a part of all the 4 branches of H2T Glamour Salons in Gurgaon & Surat. This nails-only offering will only use high-quality nail products under the brand name "The Nail Garage", which launched on Valentine's Day 2021. Arpita also has a Nails Academy to ensure that the two main constraints in high-quality nail offerings - staff & products - are taken care of to deliver on their tagline "Premium Services India Deserve".

The offerings would include all nail enhancements - right from gel & acrylic nail extensions, French nail extensions to sophisticated nail art. H2T Glamour has always been paramount in focusing on hygiene even pre-Covidtimes & utmost levels of importance are given to hygiene measures in their salons. These measures are included across the customer journey - from the customer entry, enhanced service protocols, use of protective gear, to payment processes. The Nail Garage would continue to use these stringent measures to make the service experience extremely safe and comfortable for all of their clients.

Commenting on this Arpita Bose, Co-founder- H2T Glamour Salons said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce our new nails-focused venture which complements our academy & full end-to-end salon offering of H2T Glamour Salons across our 4 branches in Gurgaon & Surat. Our focus is on four pillars -customer satisfaction, utmost hygiene, premium quality of products, and highly trained professionals. We would continue to build Nail Garage as a solo-offering also to ensure we would be the go-to nail studio brand with 50 outlets over the next 3 years." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

