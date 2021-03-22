Left Menu

CSR funds not used to run govt schemes:Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:59 IST
CSR funds not used to run govt schemes:Thakur

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Monday said the government does not use the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to run its schemes.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Thakur said so far Maharashtra (Rs 12700 crore) has received maximum CSR funds, followed by Gujarat (Rs 3926 crore) and Andhra Pradesh(Rs 3542 crore).

''We don't use CSR funds to run the Centre's schemes,'' he said.

The minister also asserted that the government does not interfere with regard to allocation of CSR funds by firms. Under the Companies Act, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities.

In case of not spending the requisite amount, the firms concerned have to provide reasons for the same.

Replying to a query on the RBI's internal working group (IWG) report which had recommended that large corporate or industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks, he said the central bank has not taken any decision on the issue.

''The RBI will take a final decision keeping in mind interest of consumers of banks'' Thakur said, adding even today private sector majority stake is in banks like ICICI and HDFC.

Last year, an internal working group set up by the RBI has proposed to raise the cap on promoters' stake in private banks from the current 15 per cent to 26 per cent in 15 years. The group has also recommended that large corporate or industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after amendments to the Banking Regulation Act and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for conglomerates, including consolidated supervision. The Reserve Bank of India had constituted the internal working group (IWG) on June 12, 2020, to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.PTI BKS BKS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title

If Lewis Hamilton wins an eighth Formula One title, he will stand alone among the sports greats. And that might be the perfect time to walk away from the track for good.Hamiltons decision to pen a one-year contract with Mercedes sparked spe...

Parliament passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc

The Parliament on Monday approved a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent with the Lok Sabha passing the proposed law by a voice vote.The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 ...

Mentally-disturbed man mercilessly beaten by locals in Indore

A mentally-disturbed person was on Monday morning beaten up mercilessly by two locals here in Indore. Station house officer SHO, MG Road Police Station, Dharmveer Singh Nagar said, A mentally-disturbed man was throwing a stone near Krishnap...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine received a major boost after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the United States as countries in Asia accelerated its rol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021