Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 55 paise to Rs 220.05 per kg in futures trade on Monday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 220.05 per kg with a business turnover of 1,921 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

