Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc futures rise on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:04 IST
Zinc prices rose by 55 paise to Rs 220.05 per kg in futures trade on Monday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 220.05 per kg with a business turnover of 1,921 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
