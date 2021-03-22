30% fitment for T'gana govt staff; retirement age fixed at 61

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI): The Telangana government on Monday announced 30 per cent fitment for all government employees and teachers and raised their retired age from 58 to 61.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made a statement in this regard in the state Assembly, said around 9.17 lakh employees and pensioners, including contract and outsourcing employees, would be given a salary hike from April 1, 2021.

Also, he announced extension of the retirement age of government employees and teachers from the existing 58 to 61.

''I am happy to announce the good news to all state government employees and teachers that they will get 30 per cent fitment and to this effect the orders will be implemented from April 1, 2021,'' Rao, who is also referred to as KCR, said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had shattered the state's economy and due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed.

''In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers,'' he said.

This time, too, the government revised the pay scales of employees, teachers and pensioners and decided to increase the salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, anganwadis, Asha Workers, Vidya Volunteers, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, daily wage and other employees, Rao said.

Totally, there are 9,17,797 employees in the government machinery, he said.

After the TRS came to power in 2014, Rao had announced the highest fitment of 43 per cent.

''As per the assurance given in our last election manifesto, the government is happy to announce enhancement of retirement age limit to 61years,'' he said.

''With an aim to utilise the services of experienced employees I announce the enhancement of retirement age limit and this decision will comeinto effect immediately,'' Rao said.

He further said after deliberations with employees, teachers unions, the government has taken up the process of promotions as requested by its staff.

Till now, 80 per cent of the promotion process of employees has been completed.

The government would immediately start the promotion process of remaining eligible employees along with eligible teachers.

After this process is completed, 100 per cent of eligible employees would get promotions and the government would soon start the process of filling vacancies created by promotions, he said.

The government also decided to reduce the age limit from 75 years to 70 years for 15 per cent additional quantum of pension to the retired government employees and teachers.

For the spouse of employees and teachers who are working in different districts, the government would immediately start the process of inter-district transfers to accommodate them to work in one district, Rao said.

The government adopted a broader vision in solving the employees and teachers issues, and expects that the employees would also respond accordingly and further dedicate themselves in discharging their duties and work with full commitment in public service without any lapses, he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister further said that along with financial recession across the country, the coronavirus pandemic severely shattered the state's economy.

Due to the lockdown imposed by the Central government, public life in the state came to a standstill and financial activities were also paralysed, he said.

Income levels declined and the state experienced a severe financial deficit, he said.

Though in a severe financial crisis, the government decided to give the 12 month arrears to the employees.It is ensured to get these arrears along with retirement benefits, Rao added.

