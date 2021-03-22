Astrazeneca is to blame for vaccine strains with UK, EU official says
The official said the strains between Britain and the EU over supplies of vaccines was not the fault of either side, but due to Astrazeneca's failure to deliver the doses, it contracted to supply. "The UK is not to blame.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:49 IST
The European Union has not formally blocked the shipment of Astrazeneca vaccines from a Netherlands factory to the UK because no export request has been made but such a request would not be approved, an EU official said. The official said the strains between Britain and the EU over supplies of vaccines was not the fault of either side, but due to Astrazeneca's failure to deliver the doses, it contracted to supply.
"The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame. It's AstraZeneca," the official said. "AstraZeneca has to deliver doses to its EU customers."
