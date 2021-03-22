Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:51 IST
Gold declines Rs 302; silver tanks Rs 1,533

Gold in the national capital tumbled by Rs 302 to Rs 44,269 per 10 grams on Monday, reflecting overnight decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 44,571 per 10 grams.

Silver also tanked Rs 1,533 to Rs 65,319 per kg, from Rs 66,852 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally up at USD 1,731 per ounce while silver was trading lower at USD 25.55 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices traded under pressure limiting the upside on Monday as traders and investors are eyeing US bond auctions this week.'' ''The yellow metal also witnessed some selling in early trade on stronger US bond yields and stronger dollar,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

