Types of Bitcoin Wallet: All you Need to Know

You've heard people talk about Bitcoin. Maybe you already know that Bitcoin is a digital currency. That means it does not exist in a physical form. But people are making profits trading and investing in Bitcoin. You might even be thinking of venturing into Bitcoin investment.

Several platforms that enable even people with no experience to trade this cryptocurrency have also emerged. The increasing number of Bitcoin exchanges is the reason sites like bitcoin trader website are reviewing them. But, how do people buy and sell Bitcoin when it doesn't exist in a physical form?

Well, you need a Bitcoin wallet to buy, sell, and store this cryptocurrency. Ideally, you can't hold Bitcoin in your bank account or a brokerage account. Some Bitcoin exchanges allow people to keep their crypto in their accounts with these platforms. However, safety is not their priority. What's more, spending your Bitcoin from an exchange account might not be easy. That's why you should open a digital wallet before you start trading or investing in Bitcoin.

Currently, there are five types of Bitcoin wallets. These types differ in terms of the user interface, coin support, security, fees, customer support, built-in services, and anonymity and privacy level, among other variables. Here are the main types of Bitcoin wallets.

Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets store private keys in digital devices like USB sticks. They are very secure and mostly cold. However, they are more expensive compared to other wallets. As such, most people get one hardware wallet to store crypto assets worth more than $1000 for an extended period.

Desktop Wallets

A user stores a desktop wallet on a laptop or personal computer. People consider a desktop wallet hot if the laptop or computer is always online or connected to the internet. Desktop wallets are secure, although they have more exposure to computer viruses and malware.

Mobile Wallets

Just like desktop wallets, mobile wallets are easy-to-use software wallets. However, mobile wallets are more straightforward and smaller. They are more convenient, on-the-go Bitcoin wallets. People that spend their Bitcoin almost daily prefer mobile wallets.

Web Wallets

Just like the name suggests, you find web wallets online. These are less secure compared to other wallet types. However, they are more convenient. Examples of web wallets include website wallets, browser plugins, and exchange wallets. It's not advisable to keep a substantial Bitcoin amount in a web wallet for security reasons.

Paper Wallets

A paper wallet is considered cold storage. These wallets' name is because they have private and public keys printed on paper. However, "paper wallet" can also refer to the software for generating a form for private keys and a digital printing file. Nevertheless, paper wallets are more secure. Unfortunately, paper wallets are not durable. As such, they may not be ideal for storing Bitcoin for an extended period.

Final Word

A wallet is an electronic interface for a Bitcoin user. It's the software in the mobile device or computer of a Bitcoin user or an account that a user has with an online service provider. A Bitcoin wallet can also be the hardware device that a person uses to interact with the computer software. People can also use most Bitcoin wallets are also used for Litecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

You use the wallet to store the Bitcoin balance of the user. However, it does no actually has coins. You also hold the private key for accessing the Bitcoin blockchain and their Bitcoin address. The wallet uses the key to sign a transaction digitally whenever a person uses Bitcoin to complete payment. And this is called "unspent transaction outputs," and it provides Bitcoin ownership in the network. A wallet can also form a part of the Bitcoin node.

