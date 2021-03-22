Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference that it was "regrettable" but that organisers wanted to decide now so that there would not be confusion for volunteers overseas who were waiting for a decision. Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded as will another 30,000 Paralympic tickets, Tokyo organisers said on Saturday after deciding not to allow in foreign spectators during the Games.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:02 IST
Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference that it was "regrettable" but that organisers wanted to decide now so that there would not be confusion for volunteers overseas who were waiting for a decision.
Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded as will another 30,000 Paralympic tickets, Tokyo organisers said on Saturday after deciding not to allow in foreign spectators during the Games. Muto said exceptions would be made for volunteers with expert and specialised knowledge about specific sports and that these people would receive individual notifications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Muto
- Toshiro Muto
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
BRIEF-President Biden Planning To Host Japan's PM At White House As Soon As This April- Axios
Japan COVID-19 inoculations off to snail pace start due to vaccine, syringe shortages
Japan govt spokesman says timing of Biden-Suga meeting undecided
Japanese smart city offers residents quake, privacy protection
In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests