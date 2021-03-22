Left Menu

HDFC Bank's "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign conducts 1,000 workshops

HDFC Bank's "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign about safe banking practices successfully conducted its 1,000th workshop this March. The bank had launched a 360-degree campaign in November 2020 to educate people about Cyber Frauds and Secure Banking ways to counter online fraud.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:25 IST
HDFC Bank's "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign conducts 1,000 workshops
HDFC Bank. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank's "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign about safe banking practices successfully conducted its 1,000th workshop this March. The bank had launched a 360-degree campaign in November 2020 to educate people about Cyber Frauds and Secure Banking ways to counter online fraud. The bank leveraged print and digital medium to reach over 7 crore individuals. The general public appreciated the online leg of the campaign which allowed them to evangelize the message with artificial reality filters launched by the bank.

The workshops were conducted for a host of audiences ranging from Law Enforcement Agencies, Senior Citizens, Channel Partners, Housing Societies and Educational Institutes. The campaign was widely endorsed by Police Officials, the National Payment Corporation of India, and ACI Worldwide. The bank took the campaign to all the regions of the country and extended the duration to over 100 days. "The 1000-workshop milestone is important for us," said Prashant Mehra, Senior Executive Vice President and Head - Credit Programme, Analytics, Risk Intelligence & Control, HDFC Bank. "This will help propagate best practices about safe banking to a wider audience. As a customer-centric bank, our goal is to provide the best and safest banking solutions to our customers. The participation from government authorities, officials from payment corporations and subject matter experts played an important role in enhancing the knowledge of all attendees."

The National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General Rajesh Pant complimented the efforts made by HDFC Bank in spreading Cyber Security awareness through this campaign and advised that this should be a continuous practice in some form or other. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means L-G gets Lok Sabha nod.

Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means L-G gets Lok Sabha nod....

EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims in a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world, despite warnings that Beij...

UK shopper numbers up 0.5% last week vs previous week -Springboard

The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 0.5 in the week to March 20 versus the previous week despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said shopper numbers, or footfall, remained...

IT Dept finds multi-crore tax evasion after raids on J'khand group

The Income Tax Department has detected a multi-crore rupees tax evasion after it raided a Jharkhand-based group engaged in the manufacturing and sale of sponge iron and iron ingots and bars, the CBDT said on Monday.It said the searches and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021