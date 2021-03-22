Man Industries wins Rs 500 crore domestic, overseas contracts

Man Industries (India) on Monday said it has won new contracts worth Rs 500 crore in domestic and overseas markets.

Its order book with these contracts stands at Rs 1,250 crore.

''Man Industries (India) Limited, one of India’s leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies, has announced today that the company has received new orders of approx Rs 500 crore in both domestic and export markets of oil and gas as well as water segments,'' the company said in a statement.

The company said it has seen a strong growth trajectory with the addition of these orders and has successfully navigated the pandemic which has otherwise badly disrupted other sectors and industries.

R C Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited, said, “We continue to demonstrate great value and customer confidence which is reflective in the faith that they continue to bestow upon us. By bagging the new orders, we are ensuring that we continue to contribute to the overall growth of the economy especially when India is focusing on the expansion of its pipeline network for oil and gas as well as water.'' These orders reflect the company's strong leadership position in the pipeline business and showcase the trust customers have in the company's technological and executional capabilities, he said.

Man Industries (India) Ltd is the flagship company of Man Group.

