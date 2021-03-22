UK shopper numbers up 0.5% last week vs previous week -Springboard

UK shopper numbers up 0.5% last week vs previous week -SpringboardReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:24 IST
The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 0.5% in the week to March 20 versus the previous week despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said shopper numbers, or footfall, remained 40.8% lower than the same week last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
