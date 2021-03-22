Left Menu

Synnex Corp to merge with Tech Data in $7.2 bln deal

Tech Data was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2020 in a deal valued at about $6 billion. Synnex earlier separated into two publicly listed companies, Synnex Technology Solutions, and Concentrix.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:00 IST
Synnex Corp to merge with Tech Data in $7.2 bln deal

IT solutions firm Synnex Corp said on Monday that it will merge with peer Tech Data, owned by funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management, in a deal worth about $7.2 billion, including debt.

Shares of Synnex jumped over 11% in premarket trade. Apollo Funds will receive 44 million shares of Synnex common stock and the refinancing of existing Tech Data net debt and redeemable preferred shares of about $2.7 billion.

Upon closing of the deal, expected in the second half of 2021, Synnex shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, while Apollo Funds will own about 45%. Tech Data was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2020 in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

Synnex earlier separated into two publicly listed companies, Synnex Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special athletes celebrate sports experiences on World Down Syndrome Day

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, over 150 participants joined a virtual event organised by Special Olympics, discussing and celebrating the sporting experiences of the athletes with Down Syndrome. The event was viewed by over 120...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...

Haridwar Kumbh 2021: NMCG pushes expansion, facelift around 'Har ki Pauri'

The holy city of Haridwar is abuzz with people who have congregated here for the Kumbh, a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism. The revered ghats along the pious river Ganga are perennially vibrant with hymns and prayers. To facilitate...

Croatia puts safety at heart of 2021 tourism campaign

Croatia is putting safety at the heart of its campaign to lure back tourists this year, offering testing at resorts and other preventive measures to combat the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said on Monday.The government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021