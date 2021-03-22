Left Menu

Have a talent to break things? Fevikwik celebrates you in this campaign!

Fevikwik launched a quirky campaign called 'Fevikwik Stars' on the 18th of March as a way of recognizing the people who have a tendency to break things accidentally. Through this campaign, the beloved instant adhesive brand curated a celebration for these people.

ANI | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:00 IST
Have a talent to break things? Fevikwik celebrates you in this campaign!
FevikwikStars. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Fevikwik launched a quirky campaign called 'Fevikwik Stars' on the 18th of March as a way of recognizing the people who have a tendency to break things accidentally. Through this campaign, the beloved instant adhesive brand curated a celebration for these people. While being clumsy is looked down upon, the eccentric yet humorous films of the campaign showcase a fresh take on the act of breaking things. The films display an act of breaking an item followed by a moment of pride and encouragement to promote the central idea of the brand that 'Koi Todta Hai, Tabhi Toh Koi Jodta Hai!'

The contest allows people to exhibit the best story of their clumsy acts while also nominating their friends and family for the same. Various hilarious stories are already being shared in the early days of this campaign and it would be certainly interesting to see what all interesting experiences do people share of their clumsiness. The last day to submit the entry is April 20th and the winners will be awarded the title of 'Fevikwik Stars' with the top 3 lucky winners getting an iPhone 12 Mini and the 10 runner-ups winning Amazon Gift vouchers worth INR 5000 each. Schbang, established in 2015, is a Creative and Technology Transformation company with offices across Mumbai, Bangalore and now Delhi-NCR. With a team strength of 500+ members, it delivers growth-driven end-to-end solutions across creative development, strategic advisory, film production, web, design, content, data science, and media planning and buying verticals.

It has been featured as LinkedIn Top 100 start-ups, Financial Times 'High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2020, Economic Times 'India's Growth Champions' 2019 among others. In the last few years, the young Schbangers have done some exciting and award-winning digital work for brands like Jio, Fevicol, Garnier, Good Knight, Nature's Basket, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Finolex Pipes, Crompton, Fevikwik, RAW Pressery, Philips, Kaya Clinic, London Dairy, Mattel, Xiaomi India, cure.fit and many more brands. With the client's success being integral to every operation, Schbang aims at becoming the global name in the Indian agency space.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special athletes celebrate sports experiences on World Down Syndrome Day

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, over 150 participants joined a virtual event organised by Special Olympics, discussing and celebrating the sporting experiences of the athletes with Down Syndrome. The event was viewed by over 120...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...

Haridwar Kumbh 2021: NMCG pushes expansion, facelift around 'Har ki Pauri'

The holy city of Haridwar is abuzz with people who have congregated here for the Kumbh, a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism. The revered ghats along the pious river Ganga are perennially vibrant with hymns and prayers. To facilitate...

Croatia puts safety at heart of 2021 tourism campaign

Croatia is putting safety at the heart of its campaign to lure back tourists this year, offering testing at resorts and other preventive measures to combat the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said on Monday.The government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021